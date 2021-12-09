Report: Raptors Have Been Eyeing Pacers' Bigs For Years, Myles Turner Especially

The wait might finally be over for the Toronto Raptors.

According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, the Raptors have reportedly been eyeing Indiana Pacers bigs Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis for years. Turner, in particular, the 6-foot-11 3-and-D center, has reportedly piqued Toronto's interest.

Well, a chance to make a move has finally come. The Pacers are reportedly willing to part with one of the two bigs to kickstart a rebuild, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz.

Trading for either of the bigs would immediately stabilize Toronto's undersized frontcourt rotation that has been decimated by injuries this season. Khem Birch has been battling knee swelling and is expected to miss a considerable amount of time while Precious Achiuwa, a still-developing sophomore, missed Wednesday night's game with shoulder tendinitis.

Turner, 25, is the most obvious choice for the Raptors if Toronto does decide to make a move. He's a low-usage big who could easily slide into the starting rotation and would bring some much needed floor spacing and rim protection to a team lacking both skills.

The problem with any trade is the cost for Toronto who is in a similar position to Indiana. Pascal Siakam is the obvious trade candidate in any big move, but the Pacers are looking to rebuild and won't be interested in 27-year-old already at the peak of his career. OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are far too valuable to be moved for Turner or Sabonis. That brings any talks to Gary Trent Jr., the 22-year-old guard who just signed a two-year extension with a player option in Year 3. While Trent has taken significant steps defensively this season, his lack of long-term control and his inconsistent shooting make him expendable if the right deal comes along.

Ultimately, the Raptors have to decide just how good this team truly is. Turner would certainly help this season, probably pushing Toronto into the playoffs. But is it worth making the big splash now? Especially if Indiana asks for a draft pick or two? The Raptors have been patient in the past. Right now it seems a little too early to make that kind of move.

