Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Raptors Mock Draft: Dyson Daniels is a Prospect to Watch
    Publish date:

    Raptors Mock Draft: Dyson Daniels is a Prospect to Watch

    The Toronto Raptors select Dyson Daniels from the G League Ignite in Sports Illustrated's 2022 NBA Mock Draft
    Author:

    Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors select Dyson Daniels from the G League Ignite in Sports Illustrated's 2022 NBA Mock Draft

    Is it too early to start peeking at the 2022 NBA Draft?

    The Toronto Raptors certainly aren't tanking this season, but at 9-10 with the quarter mark of the season quickly approaching, they're also not Eastern Conference contenders by any means. So what could the future look like?

    Well, Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft has the Raptors selecting Dyson Daniels from the G Leauge Ignite at No. 10 in next June's draft.

    "It takes a couple viewings to really get a grasp on Daniels as a prospect. He’s not flashy and doesn’t hunt shots, but he has good size for his position and a mature approach to team basketball that helps him impact winning in different ways," Jeremy Woo wrote. "Daniels plays a bit upright and may not be a full-time point guard in the NBA, but he is a smart passer and cutter, knows how to use his size, and can quietly fill up a stat sheet without necessarily scoring much. All that coupled with his young age leaves room for optimism that he’ll be a quality role player at worst, with some untapped upside as his body matures and he becomes a more assertive scorer. "

    Recommended Articles

    Daniels fits the mold for the Raptors as a 6-foot-6 guard who can do a little bit of everything. While he hasn't posted eye-popping scoring totals through his first four games, averaging just 10.3 points, he leads the team in assists and he's second in rebounds with 5.3 and 6.5 per game, respectively.

    "He has room to improve, but hasn’t looked overmatched in the G League so far, and may be ready to contribute in the pros sooner than later," Woo continued. "The scoring should come and his shooting should improve, but it’s hard to teach the other stuff."

    Next June is a long way away, but Daniels is certainly a prospect to keep an eye on if the Raptors do land a lottery pick again this year.

    Further Reading

    Yuta Watanabe shows why he'll have a spot in the Raptors' rotation

    It's the easy stuff that's paying dividends for Precious Achiuwa

    Gary Trent Jr. breaks out late as Raptors capture come-from-behind victory over Grizzlies

    USATSI_17087207_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Mock Draft: Dyson Daniels is a Prospect to Watch

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17225253_168390270_lowres
    News

    Yuta Watanabe Shows Why He'll Have a Spot in the Raptors' Rotation

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17004386_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    It's the Easy Stuff That's Paying Dividends for Precious Achiuwa

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17143380_168390270_lowres
    News

    Gary Trent Jr. Breaks Out Late as Raptors Capture Come-From-Behind Victory over Grizzlies

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16892792_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Yuta Watanabe Returns for Raptors, OG Anunoby Remains Out

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16051966_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Grizzlies

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_17173197_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, & Precious Achiuwa Listed as Questionable

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_17161331_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Pascal Siakam is not to Fault for Scottie Barnes' Recent Performance Dip

    Nov 23, 2021