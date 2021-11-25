Raptors Mock Draft: Dyson Daniels is a Prospect to Watch

Is it too early to start peeking at the 2022 NBA Draft?

The Toronto Raptors certainly aren't tanking this season, but at 9-10 with the quarter mark of the season quickly approaching, they're also not Eastern Conference contenders by any means. So what could the future look like?

Well, Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft has the Raptors selecting Dyson Daniels from the G Leauge Ignite at No. 10 in next June's draft.

"It takes a couple viewings to really get a grasp on Daniels as a prospect. He’s not flashy and doesn’t hunt shots, but he has good size for his position and a mature approach to team basketball that helps him impact winning in different ways," Jeremy Woo wrote. "Daniels plays a bit upright and may not be a full-time point guard in the NBA, but he is a smart passer and cutter, knows how to use his size, and can quietly fill up a stat sheet without necessarily scoring much. All that coupled with his young age leaves room for optimism that he’ll be a quality role player at worst, with some untapped upside as his body matures and he becomes a more assertive scorer. "

Daniels fits the mold for the Raptors as a 6-foot-6 guard who can do a little bit of everything. While he hasn't posted eye-popping scoring totals through his first four games, averaging just 10.3 points, he leads the team in assists and he's second in rebounds with 5.3 and 6.5 per game, respectively.

"He has room to improve, but hasn’t looked overmatched in the G League so far, and may be ready to contribute in the pros sooner than later," Woo continued. "The scoring should come and his shooting should improve, but it’s hard to teach the other stuff."

Next June is a long way away, but Daniels is certainly a prospect to keep an eye on if the Raptors do land a lottery pick again this year.

