Masai Ujiri Says No Teams Have Asked About Nick Nurse: 'They Will Keep Dreaming'

The Toronto Raptors haven't received calls from the Los Angeles Lakers or other teams about acquiring Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri said

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Nurse isn't going anywhere.

Despite rumors that the Toronto Raptors head coach is the Los Angeles Lakers' top candidate to fill their vacant coaching position, no team has called the Raptors to inquire about the availability of Nurse, Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said Tuesday.

"I dream like they dream," Ujiri said. I want Messi. I want Ronaldo. I want Kobe Bryant. So they will keep dreaming. I dream too."

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported of the Lakers' interest in Nurse last month

Nurse, 54, remains under contract for the next two seasons, and acquiring him would require the consent of Toronto's front office and presumably draft pick compensation making his departure from the organization highly unlikely.

The same, however, cannot be said for Raptors 905 coach Patrick Mutumbo and Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin who Ujiri said have been mentioned as possible coaching candidates by other teams. 

"I think Adrian is right there on the cusp of becoming a head coach in this league," Ujiri said. "Nick has done a great job developing these guys and we encourage it as much as we can.

Toronto lost two assistant coaches last year when Chris Finch departed to become the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves mid-season. Sergio Scariolo departed the team after the season to take over Virtus Bologna, a team in Italy's highest league.

