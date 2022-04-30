Gary Trent Jr. Discusses Toronto's Bright Future & Why He's so Comfortable with the Raptors

It was nearly nine months ago that Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse pulled Gary Trent Jr. aside for a one-on-one conversation in Las Vegas.

At the time, Trent had just signed a new deal to remain in Toronto after a few uninspiring months to end the 2021 season with the Raptors in Tampa. He'd proven he could be a microwave scorer for the Raptors, someone who could pop off for 20 or 30 points on any given night, but his offensive firepower came with some serious defensive deficiencies.

The goal for Trent, as Nurse saw it, was to turn this 6-foot-5 one-dimensional scorer into a two-way player, someone who could erupt on the offensive end without giving those points back on the other side.

As Trent heads into his second offseason with Toronto, the goal remains the same. He took his defensive intensity to a new level in 2021-22, becoming one of the league's peskiest defenders in terms of steals and deflections. Now, it's about rounding out his defense and forcing opposing teams to find someone else to pick on when the playoffs roll around.

Finally comfortable

After three tumultuous years in Portland, Trent finally feels comfortable with the Raptors. There's a certain vibe of hard work and excitement that emanates within the organization from its young roster and the notion that someday soon this group could be something special.

"What we did this year was great," Trent said Friday following his exit interview with the team. "Everybody got acquainted, got each other’s games, grew together. Growing pains. Went through some tough times, good times. So it was fun."

"It’s a big difference, you know, you can go to work and do something you enjoy every day, having fun, being around good company, makes work easier," he added. "It’s not even work. You’re doing what you like to do, so it was a great place, a great year and I’m looking forward to the rest."

Back to Work

Trent is going to spend the next week or two decompressing and letting his body heal after setting a new career-high for minutes and games played. After that, it'll be back to work for the 23-year-old who said he'll be working on everything from finishing at the rim, improving his handle, and his defensive approach.

"I took a step (defensively). Obviously, I’m going to continue to work, continue to get better," Trent said of his defense. "Obviously, more experience as I continue to grow, study the game more, get better, continue to take it to another level on the defensive end."

The Philadelphia 76ers made a point of targetting Trent in the playoffs and trying to expose his lackluster defense by isolating him against James Harden. To him, it was a challenge to come back better and force teams to adapt.

Bright Future

Changes will certainly be coming at the periphery of the roster for Toronto, but the core will likely remain the same moving forward and that's something to get excited about, Trent said. To him, it's clear the Raptors are onto something and building a group that should be able to contend with anyone.

"We can take it to another level. We’re barely scratching the surface of what we can do, what we can become. We got to continue to work," he said. "I actually believe in what we’re doing here. I see what we do day-in and day out, whether it’s defensive schemes or practice or the approach or recovery, everything."

Love for Toronto

"It’s a fun city, it’s a great city," Trent said following his first season living in Toronto. "There’s a lot going on. They love their sports teams. Nothing but love, everywhere you go around the city, the best place I played so far, fan-wise, organization-wise. I really enjoy myself here."

