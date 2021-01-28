OG Anunoby Day-to-Day with Calf Strain

The Toronto Raptors could be without OG Anunoby due to a calf straight that might force him to miss Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings

The Toronto Raptors have once against listed forward OG Anunoby as questionable for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

The 23-year-old forward is considered "day-to-day" with a left calf strain, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse. He missed Monday's game with the injury, though it remains unclear when exactly the injury occurred.

Anunoby is not an easy player for the Raptors to replace. He's the best isolation defender on the team and his ability to lock down the opponent's best player on any given night is invaluable to Toronto. Fortunately for the Raptors, anytime someone has gone down due to injury Norman Powell has been able to step up and provide an offensive boost.

"He’s played well here lately which his good to see," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Powell. "He’s found a groove a little bit and, again, it’s kind of translating to both ends. He’s playing really hard on D and pretty solidly down there, too, which is good."

If the Raptors are again forced to go without Anunoby against the Kings, expect Powell to get the start.

Further Reading

The Raptors are heading to a recalibration in the not too distant future

Raptors players are dealing with the mental difficulties of pandemic life

Kyle Lowry's milestone night marred by Bucks victory