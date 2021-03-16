OG Anunoby Practiced With Raptors, Should be Available for Friday

The Toronto Raptors are expecting to have OG Anunoby back on Friday night once he completely clears COVID-19 protocols

The Toronto Raptors got plenty of good news Tuesday afternoon and there should be more good news coming very soon.

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, and Malachi Flynn all cleared COVID-19 protocols to return for Wednesday night and OG Anunoby shouldn't be too far behind, Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

The 23-year-old Anunoby joined the team on the flight to Detroit and took part in practice Tuesday evening, Nurse said. While he won't be available to return on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons, he should be good to go for Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

"There is multiple steps [to clear COVID-19 protocols]," Nurse said. "Includes testing negative for stretches, includes cardiac testing, includes getting on the court 1-on-0, includes getting on the court again. So there's multiple steps there."

Anunoby has been out since March 2 when he first popped up on the Raptors injury report prior to Toronto's game against the Pistons.

