Report: Multiple Teams Inquiring About Raptors' Norman Powell

Norman Powell may be playing himself off the Toronto Raptors roster.

Since stepping into the Raptors' starting on January 22, Powell has had the best stretch of NBA in his career. He's averaging 23.5 points per game on 52% shooting, 45% 3-point shooting, and 88% free-throw shooting. Over the last six games alone, he's averaging 28 points per game while eclipsing the 30-point mark in four of the last six games.

It, of course, has reportedly piqued the interest of many NBA teams, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

"It might take me more hands than I have to count how many teams have inquired about Norm Powell with them," Lowe said on his podcast The Lowe Post.

At 17-22, the Raptors have yet to show any indication of which way — if any — they'd like to go at the deadline. They're just half a game out of a play-in spot and 3.5 games back of the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, a five-game losing streak and health questions about Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby may sway Toronto to look at potentially selling at the deadline.

If anyone is going to be moved for future assets, Powell is among the most likely candidates. He's likely played his way out of the $11.6 million player option he has for next season and it wouldn't be surprising if his next contract had an average annual value of over $18 to $20 million per season.

If Toronto wants to lock up the 28-year-old long-term as a member of the Siakam-VanVleet-Anunoby core, then it's worth keeping Powell around this season to retain his Bird Rights in the offseason. If, however, the Raptors don't see Powell as a long-term piece, Toronto's front office would certainly be wise to consider moving him prior to the March 25th NBA Trade Deadline.

