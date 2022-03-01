OG Anunoby Ruled Out as Nick Nurse Shares Update on Fractured Finger

Put simply, the update on OG Anunoby's fractured right ring finger is nothing the Toronto Raptors didn't already know.

The 24-year-old has been battling through pain in his finger for a while now and it's certainly impacting him, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game Tuesday. While Anunoby did struggle just before the All-Star break, Nurse said the doctors believe Anunoby has potentially been playing through the injury three or four months.

"It’s been bothering him. It hurts," Nurse said. "It probably bothers him physically. It probably bothers him mentally."

As for what's next, the Raptors are still going over their options. Anunoby is flying home from Los Angeles and is expected to meet with Raptors doctors at some point Tuesday night to discuss whether or not he can continue to play through the injury.

"We're just waiting to determine," Nurse said. "He's able to play on it and they said probably within two weeks it will be fully healed. So we're just trying to decide what route we're going to take there."

Like any injury, there is a risk of further injury should Anunoby continue to play through the fracture, though the risk is small, Nurse said.

Anunoby is shooting a career-worst 43.6% from the floor and 35.1% from behind the arc, his worst three-point shooting season since his sophomore season.

Injury Report

Fred VanVleet and D.J. Wilson will both be sidelined for the game.

