OG Anunoby a Late Scratch for the Raptors

OG Anunoby will be a late scratch for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old forward will miss Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto due to a thigh injury he suffered in Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game.

It's a new injury for Anunoby who has missed 30 games this season due to various injuries including a fracture in his right hand that has yet to fully heal. Prior to that, Anunoby was sidelined due to Health & Safety Protocols.

Nurse didn't say who would start over Anunoby, though Khem Birch or Precious Achiuwa will likely slide into the starting lineup.

Malachi Flynn will return following a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury. He should provide a little more depth in Toronto's backcourt.

For Miami, Jimmy Butler will be sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back and head coach Erik Spoelstra will miss the game due to COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols.

