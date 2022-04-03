Skip to main content
OG Anunoby a Late Scratch for the Raptors

OG Anunoby a Late Scratch for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out OG Anunoby due to a thigh injury he suffered on Friday night

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out OG Anunoby due to a thigh injury he suffered on Friday night

OG Anunoby will be a late scratch for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old forward will miss Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto due to a thigh injury he suffered in Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game.

It's a new injury for Anunoby who has missed 30 games this season due to various injuries including a fracture in his right hand that has yet to fully heal. Prior to that, Anunoby was sidelined due to Health & Safety Protocols.

Nurse didn't say who would start over Anunoby, though Khem Birch or Precious Achiuwa will likely slide into the starting lineup.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Malachi Flynn will return following a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury. He should provide a little more depth in Toronto's backcourt.

For Miami, Jimmy Butler will be sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back and head coach Erik Spoelstra will miss the game due to COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols.

Further Reading

Watch: Kyle Lowry takes on Sumo wrestler in new commercial

Top 5 moments of Kyle Lowry's Raptors career

Fred VanVleet credits Kyle Lowry's mentorship as he nears Raptors' 3-point record

USATSI_17586208_168390270_lowres
News

Miami Heat Rule Out Jimmy Butler vs. Raptors

By Aaron Rose4 hours ago
USATSI_12912004_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Toronto Mayor Announces April 3 as 'Kyle Lowry Day'

By Aaron Rose7 hours ago
USATSI_17692102_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Heat

By Aaron Rose8 hours ago
20211222_BitBuy_BTS_154 (2) (1)
News

Watch: Kyle Lowry Takes on Sumo Wrestler in New Commercial

By Aaron RoseApr 2, 2022
USATSI_12913157_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Top 5 Moments of Kyle Lowry's Raptors Career

By Aaron RoseApr 2, 2022
USATSI_18004202_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Credits Kyle Lowry's Mentorship as He Nears Raptors' 3-Point Record

By Aaron RoseApr 2, 2022
USATSI_18004200_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Make it 5 Straight Wins, Inching Closer to Clinched Playoff Berth with Victory Over Magic

By Aaron RoseApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17993404_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Says He Knows Nick Nurse is Scheming Up Something Special for Him

By Aaron RoseApr 1, 2022