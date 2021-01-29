NewsCanada Basketball
Search

OG Anunoby, Norman Powell OUT against the Sacramento Kings

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby & Norman Powell against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby and Norman Powell against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. 

It'll be the second straight game the Raptors will be without Anunoby who is considered day-to-day with a left calf strain. Powell is a new addition to the Raptors injury report listed as out with a right quadriceps contusion.

The injuries will shift Terence Davis into the starting lineup.

Powell has been red-hot lately, averaging 23.3 points per game over Toronto's last four games. On the season he's averaging 14.3 points on 43% shooting this year.

Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points with 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

Further Reading

The Raptors are heading to a recalibration in the not too distant future

Raptors players are dealing with the mental difficulties of pandemic life

Kyle Lowry's milestone night marred by Bucks victory

USATSI_15478218_168390270_lowres
News

OG Anunoby, Norman Powell OUT against the Sacramento Kings

USATSI_15482611_168390270_lowres
News

Nurse: VanVleet Should Definitely be an All-Star

USATSI_15436853_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors vs Kings: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game

USATSI_15423321_168390270_lowres
News

OG Anunoby Day-to-Day with Calf Strain

USATSI_15490981_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Players Dealing With Mental Difficulties of Pandemic Life

USATSI_14890904_168390270_lowres (1)
News

The Raptors Are Heading for A Recalibration, The Question is When?

USATSI_15490755_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry's Milestone Night Spoiled by Bucks

USATSI_15471113_168390270_lowres
News

OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam are Game-Time Decisions Against Bucks