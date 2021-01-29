OG Anunoby, Norman Powell OUT against the Sacramento Kings

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby & Norman Powell against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night

It'll be the second straight game the Raptors will be without Anunoby who is considered day-to-day with a left calf strain. Powell is a new addition to the Raptors injury report listed as out with a right quadriceps contusion.

The injuries will shift Terence Davis into the starting lineup.

Powell has been red-hot lately, averaging 23.3 points per game over Toronto's last four games. On the season he's averaging 14.3 points on 43% shooting this year.

Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points with 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

