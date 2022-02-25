OG Anunoby Heading for Second Opinion On Finger

The Toronto Raptors are planning to get a second opinion on OG Anunoby's fractured finger.

The 24-year-old had been battling through the right ring finger injury for a "while," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. The team had hoped it would heal over the All-Star break, but when it didn't get better the team decided to have it X-Rayed on Thursday, revealing the fracture.

"I think it's been proven he can probably play through it, but I think we need someone to assure him or us of that to make sure that is the case or maybe someone can fix it, heal it fast so that we can get him back and go from there," Nurse said.

Anunoby did participate in practice Thursday afternoon and mentioned the continued discomfort to the team.

Prior to the break, Anunoby was in a bit of a cold spell, shooting just 37.3% from the floor and 29.4% from three-point range in his last six outings. He'd averaged just 11.7 points per game over the stretch.

Khem Birch will start in Anunoby's place Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Nurse said he'd expect Thad Young's playing time to increase with Anunoby out.

"I think he's going to be vitally important. I think he's probably going to step right in there to that role," Nurse said.

The 24-year-old has already missed 15 games this season, the bulk of which came in late November and early December when he suffered a hip pointer injury in practice. He missed a pair of games in late December due to COVID-19.

