OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe Listed as Doubtful vs. Bucks

The Toronto Raptors have listed OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe as doubtful for Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It appears as though Anunoby's injury is going in the wrong direction. He has missed Toronto's last 10 games due to a left calf strain he sustained in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers on January 25.

Anunoby had been trending in the right direction over the past week, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse. He had been listed as questionable prior to Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Nurse had been hopeful the Raptors would get some positive news regarding Anunoby's availability.

Yuta Watanabe is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a left ankle sprain he sustained in practice on February 9th.

If Anunoby remains out for Toronto, Norman Powell will likely make his 11th straight start. He's averaged 22.5 points on 50.9% shooting over his last 11 games.

