OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe Ruled Out vs. Celtics

The Toronto Raptors have ruled OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe out for Thursday night's game against the Boston Celtics, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

It'll be the ninth straight game Anunoby has missed for Toronto since straining his left calf in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers on January 25. He had been listed as questionable earlier in the day on Thursday and was "50-50" to go, Nurse said on Wednesday.

Watanabe will be out for the second straight game after twisting his left ankle during walkouts on Tuesday.

"[I] would expect them back in the next one," Nurse said.

The Celtics will be without Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, and Robert Williams III.

