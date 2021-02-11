Raptors Will Play Entire 2020-21 Season in Tampa

The Toronto Raptors will play the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season in Tampa, the team announced Thursday.

"Because of ongoing border restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mindful of public safety measures in Canada, the team has decided they will continue to play their home games at Amalie Arena," according to a team release.

The Raptors have played their first 11 home games of the season in Tampa and will continue playing in Florida when the second half of the season is announced after the All-Star Break.

“Florida has been really welcoming to us and we’re so grateful for the hospitality we’ve found in Tampa and at Amalie – we’re living in a city of champions, and we intend to carry on the tradition of winning for our new friends and fans here,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a press release. “But home is where the heart is, and our hearts are in Toronto. We think often of our fans, of our Scotiabank Arena family, and all those we are missing back home, and we can’t wait until we can all be together again.”

The Canadian government has enacted strict regulations against travel due to the emergence of COVID-19 variants. Anyone returning to the country must quarantine for 14 days. All non-essential international travel is strongly discouraged.

Anyone traveling into Canada for non-essential reasons must provide a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours prior to entering the country. Travelers must also receive a negative COVID-19 test upon entering the country and must quarantine in a hotel for three days while they await the results of the test.

