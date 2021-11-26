Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    OG Anunoby Remains Out For Raptors
    Publish date:

    OG Anunoby Remains Out For Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors have ruled out OG Anunoby for Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers
    Author:

    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors have ruled out OG Anunoby for Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers

    The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby for at least one more game.

    The 24-year-old forward has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It'll be the fifth straight game Toronto has played without Anunoby who continues to battle a hip pointer injury he suffered in practice earlier in the month.

    Anunoby had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.

    Recommended Articles

    "Hoping it's any day now," Nurse said.

    Khem Birch will also miss the game with knee swelling.

    Further Reading

    Yuta Watanabe shows why he'll have a spot in the Raptors' rotation

    It's the easy stuff that's paying dividends for Precious Achiuwa

    Gary Trent Jr. breaks out late as Raptors capture come-from-behind victory over Grizzlies

    USATSI_17161322_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby Remains Out For Raptors

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_17226990_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Mock Draft: TyTy Washington Jr.

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17063519_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pacers

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17173183_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Rule Out Khem Birch, OG Anunoby Remains Questionable

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_17087207_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Mock Draft: Dyson Daniels is a Prospect to Watch

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_17225253_168390270_lowres
    News

    Yuta Watanabe Shows Why He'll Have a Spot in the Raptors' Rotation

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_17004386_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    It's the Easy Stuff That's Paying Dividends for Precious Achiuwa

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_17143380_168390270_lowres
    News

    Gary Trent Jr. Breaks Out Late as Raptors Capture Come-From-Behind Victory over Grizzlies

    Nov 24, 2021