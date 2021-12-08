Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Thunder

Skip to main content
    The Toronto Raptors are -7 point favorites over the Oklahoma City Thunder: Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury updates for the game
    Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors are -7 point favorites over the Oklahoma City Thunder: Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury updates for the game

    After a pair of off days, the Toronto Raptors will continue their homestand Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET

    What to Watch For

    • After a disappointing stretch late last month, the Raptors are on a two-game winning streak and No. 3 shouldn't be too far away. The Thunder have been among the NBA's worst teams this season and were just blown out by 73 points last Thursday by the Memphis Grizzlies. Toronto should have no problem making quick work of the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.
    • OKC coming to town means a homecoming for Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort. The two have been the Thunder's two players this season, averaging 21.7 and 17.3 points, respectively.
    • Joshua Giddey certainly hasn't been quite as exciting as Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes, but the 6-foot-8 Australian is certainly a rookie to keep an eye on. He's a very skilled passer, averaging 5.8 assists per game this season to go with 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors will be without Khem Birch, OG Anunoby, and Goran Dragic.

    The Thunder are fully healthy.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are -7 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 208.

