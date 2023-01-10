Otto Porter Jr. Undergoes Season-Ending Foot Surgery

The Toronto Raptors say Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery to fix his ailing left foot

Otto Porter Jr.'s season has come to an end.

The Toronto Raptors forward has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot, the team announced Tuesday. The surgery was to repair a nagging toe injury that had sidelined him since mid-November.

"This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health." Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said. “We look forward to his healthy recovery.”

The team had hoped Porter could avoid surgery as it searched for answers to fix the dislocated second toe in his left foot. At one point it was believed Porter could be back in mid-January. Porter never seemed to progress though and ultimately he and the team opted to have it surgically repaired.

Porter played in just eight games this season after signing a two-year deal worth $12.3 million this past summer. He has a player option worth $6.3 million that he'll be expected to pick up at the end of the year.

Toronto can still trade Porter ahead of next month's trade deadline. He could be used as a contract in a larger package or flipped to a team looking to acquire Porter's services for next season.

