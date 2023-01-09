Pascal Siakam Is Unfazed By Trade Deadline Chatter: 'Literally Doesn't Concern Me'

The Toronto Raptors may end up making some big changes at the trade deadline but Pascal Siakam isn't worried about anything other than his job

Pascal Siakam just wants to hoop.

In a league that's become so superstar-centered in which star players are constantly trying to build super teams, maneuver their way into better situations, and play alongside friends, Siakam is an exception. It's as if he's not concerned with anything other than becoming the best basketball player he can be. And despite the rumors swirling around the Toronto Raptors with a month to go before the trade deadline, Siakam is unfazed.

"Literally doesn't concern me," he said Monday following Raptors practice. "What is that gonna get me to worry about what's gonna happen at the trade deadline?

"Unless my phone starts ringing and it's like you're going somewhere, like, that's the only thing. But other than that, I'm here. I'm coming to work every day. And you know, I let the people that do their job do their job."

By all accounts, Toronto has not made Siakam available in trade talks. The 28-year-old is playing the best basketball of his career and has situated himself as a cornerstone part of the Raptors organization. With a year left on his contract and the prospect of a max contract extension looming this summer, it would be shocking if Toronto decided to part ways with Siakam.

The same, however, cannot be said for the rest of the roster. At 16-23 and with the sixth-worst record in the league, decisions are looming for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is expected to hit unrestricted free agency this summer and is thought to be Toronto's most likely trade candidate. Fred VanVleet also has a player option for next year he's expected to opt out of, though a deal involving him seems less likely. O.G. Anunoby's situation is less urgent considering he's under contract through next season but there's little doubt rival teams would be lining up to blow the Raptors away should the 25-year-old forward be made available.

For Siakam, all the chatter is pretty much business as usual. He's seen franchise icons like DeMar DeRozan get traded and watched as his peers Jakob Poeltl, Delon Wright, and Norman Powell have all been shipped away over the past handful of seasons.

“It hurts. You build relationships with these people and you consider them family and they get moved, it’s hurtful," he said. "But, at the same time, it’s Year 7 for me and I get it.

"It’s hard but you get over it. At the end of the day, we are still doing our jobs and no matter where these people go they still get to wake up and play basketball for a living which is incredible and amazing. That’s really what it is. We stay in touch, but like I said, it’s a business."

Further Reading

Report: Gary Trent Jr. 'undeniably available' ahead of trade deadline

Fred VanVleet addresses contract rumors: Mutual decision to wait on extension talks

Scottie Barnes shows aggression Toronto has been looking for as Raptors knock off Blazers