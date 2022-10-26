Christian Koloko and Pascal Siakam Hope Facing Joel Embiid Inspires Children in Cameroon

Growing up in Douala, Cameroon, there were some nights Christian Koloko knew he wasn't going to get any sleep.

It's a decision basketball fans around the world have to make: Stay up for the game or catch a few hours of sleep before school starts. For Koloko, with 6 am classes on the horizon, and West Coast NBA games tipping off at 3:30 am in West Africa, sleep wasn't always an option.

"You watch the game from like three to like five, you get like 30 minutes of sleep," said the Toronto Raptors rookie center. "Sometimes you don't even sleep because they know if you sleep you're not going to wake up. So you just go to school like your eyes are red. It’s just the love of the game, man, and I feel like a lot of people are definitely going to do it tonight."

When Koloko checks in Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, he, Pascal Siakam, and Joel Embiid will become the first three Cameroonian players to share an NBA court together. They'll represent a path forward for the children of Douala, Yaoundé, and across Cameroon lucky enough to stay up for the 12:30 am tipoff back home.

"It's amazing to see just how far we've come," said Siakam, a fellow Douala native. "For me, I think the most important thing is like I hope that for the next generation hopefully, it means something, that representation that for us, we haven't had most of the time.

"Hopefully that makes younger kids want to be in the NBA because it feels like something you can touch. I hope there are a little kid 10 years from now who can say, 'man, I watched that game and I've seen three people from Cameroon [in the NBA], and I'm like, damn, I can do that.' For me, that's more important."

It wasn't too long ago that Koloko, now 22, was that child inspired by Embiid's success in the NBA. To him, the 76ers' big man from Yaoundé represented the path to the highest level even for a boy who didn't grow up with basketball as his first love. He proved that a late adopter of the sport could still reach the NBA with the right work ethic and some faith in the process, Koloko said.

In 2017, Koloko first met Embiid at a Basketball Without Borders camp in Johannesburg, South Africa. Koloko was just a camper at the time, trying to make a name for himself while Embiid coached the young players.

When they meet again Wednesday, things are going to be a little different for Koloko. He said Embiid greeted him during pre-game shootaround but that friendly back and forth is certain to end tonight. Embiid represents Toronto's first true test against one of the premiere big men in the NBA.

So what's the plan for Koloko?

"I just gotta be ready because it's gonna be a lot of physical down there," said Koloko who may once again see extended minutes Wednesday. "Just be ready. Just go out there and you gotta hit first, rebound, don’t let them hit you first because that's what they’re going to try to do."

Toronto isn't going to leave it all in Koloko's hands. There will be plenty of double teams to help Koloko, Precious Achiuwa, and O.G. Anunoby who should all get extended looks at the 7-foot giant. Raptors coach Nick Nurse will, of course, have a few tricks up his sleeve too.

"It's a team game. I don't think there's one player that can guard him one-on-one," said Siakam. "He's a tough coverage and we've got to do it as a team, and we've got to try to limit him as much as we can."

It won't be easy, but that's not what Koloko would want. For him, playing Embiid means he's made it, he's earned a chance to play at the highest level against the best in the world.

"That's why you want to play in the NBA," Koloko said. "You want to play against the best players in the world and he's one of them. So I'm really excited for tonight."

