Kyrie Irving Shares Praise for Pascal Siakam: 'This Guy Was Off the Charts'

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam received praise from Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving while Kevin Durant discussed being Christian Koloko's favorite player
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Toronto Raptors fans weren't the only ones checking in on Pascal Siakam to see what the All-NBA forward was cooking up at the Rico Hines runs this summer.

As it turns out, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was tuned in to social media to see what Siakam working on.

"As a hooper, watching at home, I definitely felt his presence this summer around Los Angeles and I think other guys can say the same that P was putting in a lot of work and it's showing for itself," Irving told reporters after Siakam's 37-point, 12-rebound, and 11-assist triple-double Friday night. "He's gonna continue to get better."

Irving called the Raptors a "well-oiled machine" with Siakam leading the way.

"This guy was off the charts and a triple-double is probably going to be happening most nights. I don't want to say he's going to average a triple-double but I think he has the capability of being a triple-double guy (with) just how many pieces they have and how they play through him."

Kevin Durant on being Christian Koloko's Favorite Player

It was an unusual feeling for Kevin Durant to find out that he's been Christian Koloko's basketball idol since the Raptors center was a young boy. 

"That just shows that I'm getting old," Durant, 34, said when a reporter told him that he was Koloko's favorite player growing up. "But I always appreciate stuff like that. I mean, you never know who's watching you when you're out there doing your thing. And you want to inspire and ignite whoever's watching in some shape or form. It's always cool hearing stuff like that."

