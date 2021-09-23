September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Pascal Siakam Makes Six-Figure Donation to Children's Rehabilitation Hospital
Publish date:

Pascal Siakam Makes Six-Figure Donation to Children's Rehabilitation Hospital

Pascal Siakam made a $100,000 donation to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital to help support children with disabilities
Author:

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal Siakam made a $100,000 donation to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital to help support children with disabilities

After a year away from Toronto, Pascal Siakam is finally back home and making a difference.

The Toronto Raptors star made a $100,000 donation to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital on Thursday morning to help provide education and support to children with disabilities, particularly those in marginalized groups in racialized communities.

"I have missed Toronto. It’s so nice to be back, but it’s even better to be back and help out the community,” Siakam said in a press release. “I’m glad the foundation and I can help make an impact in the lives of these kids and their families, as well as support the incredible work of the hospital.”

Earlier in the week, Siakam shared a video showing how excited he is to be back home in Toronto. The video, made in conjunction with Red Bull and Tier One, showed the 27-year-old riding the TTC for the first time and playing basketball at one of Toronto's outdoor courts.

Recommended Articles

"I'm just trying to get that real feel," Siakam said. "Real Toronto man."

Further Reading

Raptors sign forward Reggie Perry to fill training camp roster

Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet move in opposite directions in Top 100 rankings

OG Anunoby jumps up 14 spots in Sports Illustrated's annual Top 100 list

USATSI_16001852_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Pascal Siakam Makes Six-Figure Donation to Children's Rehabilitation Hospital

USATSI_15476071_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign Forward Reggie Perry to Fill Training Camp Roster

USATSI_15620379_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Ben Simmons 'Intent' on Never Playing for 76ers Again

USATSI_13663050_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet Move in Opposite Directions in Top 100 Rankings

USATSI_15867175_168390270_lowres
News

OG Anunoby Jumps Up 14 Spots in Sports Illustrated's Annual Top 100 List

USATSI_11841569_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Sign Giannis' Brother Alex Antetokounmpo

USATSI_16003843_168390270_lowres
News

Report: NBA Players Will Not Be Required to Get Vaccinated

USATSI_16051571_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Says He & Nick Nurse Have Long Been on Good Terms Following 'Disagreement'