Pascal Siakam Makes Six-Figure Donation to Children's Rehabilitation Hospital

After a year away from Toronto, Pascal Siakam is finally back home and making a difference.

The Toronto Raptors star made a $100,000 donation to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital on Thursday morning to help provide education and support to children with disabilities, particularly those in marginalized groups in racialized communities.

"I have missed Toronto. It’s so nice to be back, but it’s even better to be back and help out the community,” Siakam said in a press release. “I’m glad the foundation and I can help make an impact in the lives of these kids and their families, as well as support the incredible work of the hospital.”

Earlier in the week, Siakam shared a video showing how excited he is to be back home in Toronto. The video, made in conjunction with Red Bull and Tier One, showed the 27-year-old riding the TTC for the first time and playing basketball at one of Toronto's outdoor courts.

"I'm just trying to get that real feel," Siakam said. "Real Toronto man."

