Raptors Sign Forward Reggie Perry to Fill Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Reggie Perry and Svi Mykhailiuk taking their training camp roster to 20

The Toronto Raptors have officially filled up their training camp roster for this season.

The final touches were announced Tuesday afternoon when Toronto officially signed Svi Mykhailiuk and Reggie Perry to new contracts.

Mykhailiuk's deal was reported earlier in the offseason as a two-year deal with a player option for the 2022-23 season, according to Shams Charania. While the details of Perry's deal have not been reported, it's expected to be a non-guaranteed training camp invite that will allow the 21-year-old to compete for a spot on the roster.

Perry was a 2020 second-round pick of the Los Angeles Clippers who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets on November 19, 2020. He played in 26 NBA games last season, averaging 3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41% from the floor and 19% from three-point range. Prior to the NBA, the 6-foot-8 forward spent two seasons at Mississippi State where he averaged 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds as a sophomore.

With Mykhailiuk and Perry's deals done, Toronto's training camp roster has hit the 20-player limit. It includes Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa, Goran Dragic, Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Ishmail Wainright, David Johnson, Sam Dekker, Isaac Bonga, Justin Champagnie, Freddie Gillespie, Mykhailiuk and Perry.

It's unclear how or if Alex Antetokounmpo fits into the equation. There had been a report out of Greece that he was going to sign a deal with the Raptors, but Toronto's training camp roster does not have any room for Giannis Antetokounmpo' brother anymore.

