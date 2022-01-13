Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam Jump Up All-Star Game Voting

The Toronto Raptors are finally getting some All-Star game buzz.

Both Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have jumped up the All-Star game fan vote rankings and now sit eighth in the Eastern Conference at their respective positions, the NBA announced Thursday.

VanVleet, who had previously been 10th in All-Star game voting, has received 350,806 votes and is now ahead of Darius Garland, Jaylen Brown, and Tyler Herro who has fallen out of the top 10. The jump came on the heels of his Player of the Week honors for his incredible four-game stretch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 in which he averaged 30.3 points, 6.5 assists, and shot 45.3% from behind the arc.

Siakam did not appear on the first batch of vote results but has now received 244,042 votes, ahead of Miles Bridges, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Nikola Vucevic who has fallen out of the top 10 in the East.

Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid look poised to clinch the East's three frontcourt spots while DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young lead for the two guard spots with Zach Lavine and James Harden on the outside looking in.

In the West, Stephen Curry leads all vote recipients with Ja Morant second in line for the backcourt spot. LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Canadian Andrew Wiggins lead in the frontcourt.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam has developed into a multi-dimensional threat like never before

Suns coach Monty Williams says Fred VanVleet is the kind of player that 'keeps you up at night'

Suns coach Monty Williams says Pascal Siakam is back to his All-NBA form