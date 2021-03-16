NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Siakam, VanVleet, McCaw, & Flynn Clear COVID-19 Protocols, While OG Anunoby Remains Out

The Toronto Raptors have cleared Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw from COVID-19 protocols, but OG Anunoby remains out
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are getting the band back together.

For the first time in almost three weeks, the Raptors have cleared Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw from COVID-19 protocols making them eligible to return Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. OG Anunoby, however, remains out due to COVID-19 protocols. The team has listed Siakam, Flynn, and McCaw as questionable while VanVleet is doubtful to play against the Pistons

In what shape they'll be in, is yet to be determined. After clearing COVID-19 protocols, players must first participate in at least two days of 1-on-0 isolated workouts before returning to the team. Two of the team's five missing players were cleared to being quarantined workouts last Saturday and one or two more were expected to clear protocols on Monday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Sunday night.

"I think by the end of the week, we're kinda hoping to pick everybody [up]," Nurse said.

The team was originally scheduled to fly from Chicago to Detroit after playing the Bulls on Sunday night, but those plans were adjusted to allow for a quick pitstop in Tampa to pick up some, if not all, of the 11 players and coaches who remained out due to NBA protocols.

After Wednesday night's game against the Pistons, the Raptors will return to Tampa to take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. on Friday night. Then they'll head back out to Cleveland for a Sunday night tilt against the Cavaliers.

