Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet Post Historic Michel Jordan & Scottie Pippen-esque January

Think of the greatest two-man pairs in NBA history.

You've got Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, John Stockton and Karl Malone, and suddenly Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have joined the list following one of the greatest months in NBA history.

It's strange to think of the Toronto Raptors' duo in that category and while it'll certainly take a TON more winning to actually join that list, the two Raptors just posted a January to remember. They became just the third duo in NBA history to each post 325 points and 100 assists in a single month, per Justin Kubatko.

Toronto's pair now sits alongside Chicago's Jordan and Pippen and Los Angeles' Johnson and Norm Nixon as the only three teammates to have accomplished the feat.

Siakam finished the month with 361 points (22.6 per game) and 102 assists (6.4 per game) while VanVleet tallied 333 points (23.8 per game) and 108 assists (7.7 per game). It culminated in a 10-6 month for Toronto who jumped from 11th in the conference when the month began to eighth in the conference to start February.

