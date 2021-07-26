Sports Illustrated home
Report: Raptors 'Offering' Pascal Siakam to Teams, Daryl Morey Doing 'Intel Work' on Toronto's Star

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly offering Pascal Siakam in trade discussions and have the Philadelphia 76ers exploring options
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After a tumultuous 2020-21 season, the Toronto Raptors are reportedly ready to move Pascal Siakam this summer.

The 27-year-old former All-Star has reportedly been offered to numerous teams this summer, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer told Sportsnet's JD Bunkis on Good Show.

"He's someone that's being offered for trades," Fischer said. "It seems pretty clear that he is the main piece that the Raptors are willing to move to get one of those [star] guys."

If Toronto can't swing a deal with Washington or Portland for Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard, the team has repeatedly been connected to the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons.

"I heard it from someone I trust very very closely that Daryl Morey was doing intel work on Pascal Siakam and has been doing it since the combine," Fischer said.

Swapping Siakam and Simmons would allow the two all-star caliber players to start fresh with new organizations after inconsistent and ultimately disappointing 2020-21 seasons.

According to Fischer, Toronto has been extremely reluctant to move OG Anunoby in trade talks. The 24-year-old is already an All-Defensive quality defender and showed significant offensive improvement last season. Considering his contract, age, and development trajectory it would certainly take a lot for Masai Ujiri to move the young forward.

