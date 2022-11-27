Skip to main content
Pascal Siakam Nears a Return: Raptors Provide Updated Injury Report vs. Cavaliers

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have listed Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Dalano Banton as questionable to play Monday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers
Help appears to be on the way for the Toronto Raptors.

Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Dalano Banton all participated in practice Sunday morning and have been listed as questionable to play Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The questionable tag may be a little generous though as Siakam and Barnes may need at least one more game to get healthy, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

"It looks like we’re getting some guys back. I think it’ll remain to be seen yet once we get to tomorrow who exactly gets back but we’re certainly getting closer," Nurse said. "They’re moving much better out there so it’s a good sign."

Barnes' left knee is "fine," Nurse said, before characterizing the sophomore forward as "OK" physically.

Siakam had been targeting a return at some point later next week, likely on the road Wednesday in New Orleans or Friday in Brooklyn. He's been taking part in practice for most of the week but wouldn't say if he's good to go for Monday.

Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. will both remain out Monday but appear to be getting closer to a return. Porter is no longer wearing a medical walking boot as he works his way back from a dislocated toe. Achiuwa, meanwhile, has been casually shooting around over the past few days though hasn't begun ramping up toward a return quite yet.

