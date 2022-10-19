Skip to main content
Report: Raptors Pick Up Malachi Flynn's 4th Year Option

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Raptors Pick Up Malachi Flynn's 4th Year Option

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly picked up Malachi Flynn's fourth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2024

The Toronto Raptors aren't giving up on Malachi Flynn quite yet.

The organization has reportedly picked up the third-year guard's $3.9 million fourth-year option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto will therefore have Flynn under contract through 2023-24 before he hits restricted free agency following that season.

It's a decision to double down on player development and take a relatively inexpensive chance on a young player who has had an up-and-down start to his career. Flynn has periodically shown flashes of being a valuable player, first in 2020-21 while the team played in Tampa and more recently during the second half of last year when he took over for an ailing Fred VanVleet.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The problem so far for Flynn has been his lack of three-point shooting and defensive tenacity. He's shot just 32.6% from behind the arc through two seasons and his on-ball defense hasn't been exactly what the Raptors had hoped for when they made him the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

A big summer including some impressive pro-am game performances during the offseason has created some hope that Flynn can turn things around in what could be a make-or-break season for the 6-foot-1 point guard. If he can hit the floor with more confidence this season, make his shots, and play with more aggressiveness this year, there's still time to prove he's worthy of an NBA rotation spot.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes wants All-Defense honors this season: Can he do it?

Raptors provide injury update including new knee injury for Khem Birch

Why continuity will pay dividends for Raptors early on this season

USATSI_17961373_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Open Regular Season vs. Cavaliers: Where to Watch & Game Preview

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17191173_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Scottie Barnes Wants All-Defense Honors this Season: Can He Do It?

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17699545_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Provide Injury Update Including New Knee Injury for Khem Birch

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17469503_168390270_lowres (6)
News

Pascal Siakam Not Extended Ahead of Deadline, Fred VanVleet Unfazed by Contract Talks

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18124378_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Update Timelines on Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr.

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19167374_168390270_lowres
News

Why Continuity Will Pay Dividends for Raptors Early on This Season

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19231862_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Want Christian Koloko to get Extended Reps Between G League & NBA Rotation

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18097688_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign Saben Lee to Exhibit 10 Contract Ahead of 905 Season

By Aaron Rose