Raptors Provide Injury Update Including New Knee Injury for Khem Birch

An injury in practice on Monday will force Khem Birch out of the lineup for the season opener on Wednesday night.

The Toronto Raptors forward is battling swelling in his left knee, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. The injury comes after Birch had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee over the summer.

Otto Porter Jr. has officially been ruled out with a hamstring injury. It sounds like he will miss a few games as he's potentially weeks away from returning to the court. He was seen working out at practice but not taking part in team activities Tuesday.

Chris Boucher, meanwhile, has officially been listed as doubtful, though Nurse called him "questionable" to play. There's a chance he does make it back in time for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite his hamstring injury.

Malachi Flynn has officially been cleared to return and he'll be active for the opener. He will, however, be forced to play with a mask as he recovers from a fracture in his left cheekbone.

Gary Trent Jr. is also not listed on the injury report after missing the preseason finale with tightness in his right IT band. He has been a full participant in practice.

