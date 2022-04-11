Raptors Open Playoffs vs. 76ers: Schedule, History, & Odds

The Toronto Raptors will be heading to Philadelphia to open the first round of the playoffs on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. ET.

Schedule

The NBA announced the Game 1 schedule for all eight first-round playoff series on Monday morning. The Raptors and 76ers will play on ESPN as the third game of the day Saturday. Utah and Dallas will open the playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET followed by Memphis against the seventh seed in the West at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State vs. Denver series at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night. On Sunday, Boston will take on the seventh seed in the East, Miami will play the eighth seed, Milwaukee and Chicago will face off, and Phoenix will play the eighth seed in the West with times yet to be announced for Sunday's games.

Playoff History

Toronto and Philadelphia have faced off twice in the Playoffs with both series going the full seven games. The 76ers took the first matchup in 2001 when Vince Carter infamously missed the game-winning at the buzzer. Nearly 20 years later, Kawhi Leonard redeemed Toronto with his buzzer-beating four-bounce game-winner to clinch Game 7 in 2019.

Regular Season Record

This season, the Raptors are 3-1 against the 76ers and have won each of the last two matchups with Joel Embiid and James Harden in the lineup. Toronto has outscored Philly by 11 points in the four games.

Odds

Despite Toronto's head-to-head record, Philadelphia is the -190 favorite to win the series, conveying a 65.5% chance that the 76ers advance.

