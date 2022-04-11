Skip to main content
Raptors Open Playoffs vs. 76ers: Schedule, History, & Odds

Raptors Open Playoffs vs. 76ers: Schedule, History, & Odds

The Toronto Raptors will open the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Here are the betting odds, playoff schedules, and history for the teams

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will open the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Here are the betting odds, playoff schedules, and history for the teams

The Toronto Raptors will be heading to Philadelphia to open the first round of the playoffs on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. ET.

Schedule

The NBA announced the Game 1 schedule for all eight first-round playoff series on Monday morning. The Raptors and 76ers will play on ESPN as the third game of the day Saturday. Utah and Dallas will open the playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET followed by Memphis against the seventh seed in the West at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State vs. Denver series at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night. On Sunday, Boston will take on the seventh seed in the East, Miami will play the eighth seed, Milwaukee and Chicago will face off, and Phoenix will play the eighth seed in the West with times yet to be announced for Sunday's games.

Playoff History

Toronto and Philadelphia have faced off twice in the Playoffs with both series going the full seven games. The 76ers took the first matchup in 2001 when Vince Carter infamously missed the game-winning at the buzzer. Nearly 20 years later, Kawhi Leonard redeemed Toronto with his buzzer-beating four-bounce game-winner to clinch Game 7 in 2019.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Regular Season Record

This season, the Raptors are 3-1 against the 76ers and have won each of the last two matchups with Joel Embiid and James Harden in the lineup. Toronto has outscored Philly by 11 points in the four games.

Odds

Despite Toronto's head-to-head record, Philadelphia is the -190 favorite to win the series, conveying a 65.5% chance that the 76ers advance.

Further Reading

Raptors end successful season as attention turns toward the 76ers and the playoffs

Raptors put on a show for Toronto in final home game of the season to clinch victory

Pascal Siakam puts stamp on All-NBA case as Raptors show they're ready for the 76ers

USATSI_18059468_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors End Successful Season as Attention Turns Toward the 76ers and the Playoffs

By Aaron Rose11 hours ago
USATSI_17489986_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Raptors Will Rest Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby Expected to Play Some

By Aaron Rose14 hours ago
USATSI_17444349_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Knicks

By Aaron Rose23 hours ago
USATSI_18041341_168390270_lowres
News

Playoff Probabilities: Where the Raptors Stand and Who They May Face

By Aaron RoseApr 9, 2022
USATSI_18046806_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Put on a Show for Toronto in Final Home Game of the Season to Clinch Victory

By Aaron RoseApr 8, 2022
USATSI_18016627_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam Will Play

By Aaron RoseApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17983248_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa Questionable, No Other Regulars Listed

By Aaron RoseApr 8, 2022
FPxTby5XMAg31YM
News

Danny Green Gifts Scottie Barnes His Championship Jacket

By Aaron RoseApr 8, 2022