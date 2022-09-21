Skip to main content
Precious Achiuwa Says He Has A 'Different' Mindset Heading Into Next Season

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Precious Achiuwa Says He Has A 'Different' Mindset Heading Into Next Season

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa says he's entering the season with a different mindset and new focus as a third-year player
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Precious Achiuwa says he's in a different mindset heading into his third season and he's ready to take the Toronto Raptors to a new level next season.

"I'm in a different type of mindset right now," the Raptors forward told ESPN's Colin Udoh. "I'm really focused and I understand what it takes."

The Background

Achiuwa spent last year taking his game to a new level following a relatively muted rookie season with the Miami Heat. Raptors coach Nick Nurse allowed him to open up his game, play off the dribble, and create a little bit last season, and it's allowed Achiuwa to feel more comfortable coming into the season.

"This is an environment that allows you [to] explore during the [course] of the game and that's really big for me. Just being a versatile, 6'9 player, they allow me [to] explore my game, be versatile and play in different positions and different ways. That has overall helped my game," he added.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Summer of Training

Achiuwa's trainer Kenny Miller told AllRaptors that Achiuwa's offseason training has been very successful.

"He has looked amazing," Miller said in August. "The handle has improved a lot. Finishing around the rim looks really good. Playing off angles and creating his own shot off the dribble. He's looking good, man. He's been putting in a lot of work, dedication, early mornings, late nights, taking care of his body, doing all the necessary things to take a bigger step this coming year."

What's Next

Achiuwa showed much-improved decision-making and three-point shooting after the All-Star break and Toronto is going to need that to carry over into next season. His impressive defensive skill and versatility have raised questions about the possibility that Toronto makes a change to the starting lineup, moving Achiuwa into the first unit and swapping Gary Trent Jr. to the bench when everyone is healthy.

Further Reading

Raptors release broadcast schedule, new TSN radio analysts joins the team

Report: Canada to drop vaccine mandate, unvaccinated players permitted into Toronto

Juancho Hernangomez Goes Off For Spain, Shows Raptors His Three-Point Firepower

USATSI_10818679_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Release Broadcast Schedule, New TSN Radio Analysts Joins the Team

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_15975768_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Canada to Drop Vaccine Mandate, Allowing Unvaccinated Athletes into Toronto

By Aaron Rose
Leonard Miller (53) participates in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena
News

Report: NBA Poised to Lower Draft Eligibility to 18, Possibly by 2024

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18111007_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Juancho Hernangomez Goes Off For Spain, Shows Raptors His Three-Point Firepower

By Aaron Rose
Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) drives the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at TD Garden
News

Report: Dennis Schröder Chose Lakers Deal Over Interest from Raptors & Suns

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18102533_168390270_lowres (4)
News

NBA Execs Rank Scottie Barnes Among 10 Best Young Players to Build Around, Poll Finds

By Aaron Rose
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) tries to dribble past Toronto Raptors forward Oshae Brissett (12) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena
News

What Would it Take For the Raptors to Land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Thunder Reporter Details the Price

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18059637_168390270_lowres
News

Jarrett Culver Lands with Hawks Despite Raptors Rumors

By Aaron Rose