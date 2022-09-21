Skip to main content
Raptors Release Broadcast Schedule, New TSN Radio Analysts Joins the Team

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Release Broadcast Schedule, New TSN Radio Analysts Joins the Team

The Toronto Raptors have released their broadcast schedule for TSN and Sportsnet for the 2022-23 NBA season featuring new radio analyst Jevohn Shepherd
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jack Amstrong, Alvin Williams, and Matt Devlin will once again be calling Toronto Raptors games next season.

After TSN and Sportsnet unveiled new Raptors broadcasts last year, both TV networks are returning with the same groups next season, the Raptors announced Wednesday. Amstrong and Devlin will be calling Raptors games on TSN alongside sideline reporter Kayla Grey while Williams and Devlin are joined by Amy Audibert on the Sportsnet broadcast this year.

The lone change will come to the TSN radio broadcast where Jevohn Shepherd will join Paul Jones in the booth. Eric Smith will once again be back with Jones on the FAN 590.

As for the schedule, TSN has nabbed the season opener in which the Cleveland Cavaliers will come to town. Sportsnet's first game will be the second game of the year, an Oct. 5 tilt in Brooklyn against Kevin Durant and the Nets. 

TSN will also air the eighth annual Giants of Africa Game, celebrating the life of Nelson Mandela, on Monday, Dec. 5 vs. Boston, both games against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 7 vs. LAL and Mar. 10 at LAL), as well as both matchups against the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (Dec. 18 vs. GSW and Jan. 27 at GSW).

Sportsnet will broadcast three of four games against the Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 28 vs. PHI, Dec. 19 at PHI and Mar. 31 at PHI), two games against Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat (Oct. 24 at MIA and Nov. 16 vs. MIA), and the lone visit from reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, when the Denver Nuggets come to town on Tuesday, Mar. 14.

The preseason opener will air on Sportsnet on Oct. 2 against the Utah Jazz in Edmonton.

