Raptors Upgrade Precious Achiuwa, Forward Expected Back Soon

The Toronto Raptors expect Precious Achiuwa to be back in the lineup at some point this month after suffering an ankle injury back in November

Precious Achiuwa appears to be nearing a return.

The Toronto Raptors forward was a limited participant in practice Monday afternoon and appears to be trending toward playing at some point this week. He'll be listed as doubtful for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers but he's expected to be back before the end of the month, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

It's good news for Toronto who had previously thought Achiuwa would be out until early January as he continues to work his way back from a severe ankle sprain he suffered in early November. He'd had a disappointing start to the season prior to the injury and the Raptors are hoping some time off will allow him to refind the groove he had after the All-Star break last year.

Otto Porter Jr., meanwhile, remains out as he continues to rehab his dislocated toe. He was not seen during the open section of practice Monday and is expected to be out until January.

The Clippers will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday and therefore will not release an injury report until game day. Kawhi Leonard, however, has been ruled out for Monday's game, suggesting he'll likely play in Toronto for the first time since he received his championship ring in 2019.

