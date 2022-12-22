Sportsbook Releases Odds for Pascal Siakam to Earn All-NBA Nod

Pascal Siakam came into the season with a clear goal. He'd been an All-Star, he'd been an All-NBA player, and now he had his eyes set on the highest level of the NBA: Top 5 status.

Through 22 games this season, Siakam has gotten close. He's averaging 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, and is one of just three players alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James to be averaging at least 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game. If last season seemed like the peak for the 28-year-old Toronto Raptors forward who earned his second career All-NBA honors, this year has been another step up.

And yet, not only does top-five status remain out of reach, some sportsbooks don't even have him as a likely All-NBA player this season. Bodog has Siakam listed at +230 to earn an All-NBA spot, conveying an implied probability of 30%. As for first-team All-NBA, that's even less likely, at +1,400 or about a 7% likelihood.

It's tough to fill out an All-NBA ballot this early in the season, but Siakam is certainly in the conversation for third-team All-NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum are all locks barring injury for three of the top four forward spots. LeBron James and Zion Williamson are both likely to make the second and third-team spots in some order. After that, Siakam seems like the most likely candidate for the final spot, assuming he edges Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis, currently sidelined for a month with a foot injury, is slotted in as a center.

There's still plenty of time remaining in the season but if Siakam continues playing the way he has this season and Toronto can string together some wins, he'll certainly have a good shot to clinch a franchise-record third All-NBA appearance this season.

