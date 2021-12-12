Precious Achiuwa Enters COVID-19 Protocols, Raptors Continue to Test Negative

The Toronto Raptors continue to test negative for COVID-19, but have ruled Precious Achiuwa a close contact and have placed the 22-year-old center in the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols.

Achiuwa is fully vaccinated and has not tested positive for COVID-19 meaning he is not required by the NBA to miss time. However, Ontario protocols have deemed him a close contact and are requiring him to isolate for 10 days dating back to Sunday's Giants of Africa event where Raptors president Masai Ujiri and multiple other people contracted COVID-19.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who also attended the event Sunday, has not been ruled a close contact by the provincial government and therefore has been deemed fit to coach.

The Raptors will continue to get tested but so far nobody else has been deemed a close contact nor tested positive for COVID-19.

Khem Birch and OG Anunoby have both been ruled out for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

