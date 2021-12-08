Skip to main content
    Precious Achiuwa Questionable with Shoulder Tendinitis
    December 8, 2021

Precious Achiuwa Questionable with Shoulder Tendinitis

    The Toronto Raptors have listed Precious Achiuwa as questionable with right shoulder tendinitis ahead of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder
    John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors have listed Precious Achiuwa as questionable with right shoulder tendinitis ahead of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder

    The Toronto Raptors could be without both of their centers tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Toronto has added Precious Achiuwa to the injury report as questionable with right shoulder tendinitis. He joins Khem Birch and OG Anunoby who have both been ruled out for the game with knee swelling and a hip pointer injury, respectively.

    Achiuwa has been battling the shoulder issue off and on since mid-November when he missed three games due to the injury. It hadn't seemed like an issue of late as Achiuwa strung together his best stretch of the season, but his injury status certainly raises concerns.

    The Raptors are already expecting to be without Birch and Anunoby for the "foreseeable future," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on Tuesday. Losing Birch and Achiuwa for an extended stretch would leave Toronto with a major hole to fill in the frontcourt.

