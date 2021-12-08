Precious Achiuwa Questionable with Shoulder Tendinitis

The Toronto Raptors could be without both of their centers tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Toronto has added Precious Achiuwa to the injury report as questionable with right shoulder tendinitis. He joins Khem Birch and OG Anunoby who have both been ruled out for the game with knee swelling and a hip pointer injury, respectively.

Achiuwa has been battling the shoulder issue off and on since mid-November when he missed three games due to the injury. It hadn't seemed like an issue of late as Achiuwa strung together his best stretch of the season, but his injury status certainly raises concerns.

The Raptors are already expecting to be without Birch and Anunoby for the "foreseeable future," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on Tuesday. Losing Birch and Achiuwa for an extended stretch would leave Toronto with a major hole to fill in the frontcourt.

Further Reading

The Raptors want more energy from Malachi Flynn and so far that hasn't been his game

OG Anunoby & Khem Birch out for the 'foreseeable future'

Chris Boucher believes he's figured out the reason for his disappointing start