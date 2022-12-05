Raptors Notebook: 'Measurement Game' vs. Celtics & Update on Juancho Hernangomez

The Toronto Raptors see the Boston Celtics as a 'measurement game' and provide and injury update on Juancho Hernangomez

This isn't a regular early December game for the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. When the Boston Celtics come to town, it's a "measurement game," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game.

If you want to be the best, you have the beat the best, the saying goes. Right now, that means knocking off Boston who not only has the best record in the NBA at 19-5 but has the best net rating and deadliest offense through the quarter mark of the season.

"I think we totally need to see where we are [against] these guys," Nurse said.

Boston, however, sees things a little differently. It's business as usual for the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back.

"[I] look at it as the next game on the schedule," said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. "I look at the challenge that Toronto presents in their physicality and their active hands and their ability to turn you over and their ability to be physical on the offensive end."

Toronto will be without Juancho Hernangomez for at least Monday night and maybe a little bit longer, Nurse said. There's no long-term damage in Hernangomez's sprained right ankle but he did suffer a bone bruise.

"Hopefully we'll get him back in the lineup sometime this week, later on in the week," Nurse said.

