Raptors Update Timelines on Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr.

The timelines seem to have flipped for Otto Porter Jr. and Chris Boucher as the two Toronto Raptors forwards work their way back from hamstring injuries.

Boucher now appears to be the one closer to returning, having returned to practice Monday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Porter, meanwhile, has yet to practice and was seen only shooting around on Monday. He appears to be weeks away.

"Those injuries are funny, the hamstrings and stuff," Nurse said. "I guess I misspoke on that the other day. I thought it was going to be longer than that (for Chris)."

Malachi Flynn appears to be the closest to returning and is expected to be back in time for the regular season opener on Wednesday night. He will wear a mask when he returns as he recovers from a fracture in his left cheekbone.

As for the rest of the team, Gary Trent Jr. will be good to go for the opener and there's a sense of excitement to finally start playing meaningful games.

"It’s time, man, it’s time. Had a good preseason, great preseason, great summer. I think we’re all looking forward to getting out there and laying it on the line," said Fred VanVleet. "We’re excited and we’re looking forward to a good turnover. The beginning of the season is an exciting time for us, for everybody, especially the fans. Can’t wait for Wednesday night."

