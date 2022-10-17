Skip to main content
Raptors Want Christian Koloko to get Extended Reps Between G League & NBA Rotation

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Want Christian Koloko to get Extended Reps Between G League & NBA Rotation

The Toronto Raptors will 'no doubt' use Christian Koloko this season but plenty of G League reps are on the horizon for the 2022 second-round pick
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For all the excitement surrounding Christian Koloko this preseason, the Toronto Raptors are still focused on ensuring the future is as bright as possible for their 2022 second-round pick.

This season, that's going to mean Koloko will spend plenty of time in the G League with the Raptors 905, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Sunday. It won't be a demotion to the minor leagues, but rather an opportunity to get playing time and reps for a 22-year-old still growing his game.

"I would imagine we’ll see him down there (with the 905)," Nurse said. "First of all, he’s going to play for us as well, there’s no doubt about it, but I also just think it’s valuable for him to see what 40 minutes versus 15 looks like and things like that. More reps, get him in late-game situations, a lot he can learn down there."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Koloko has already come a long way in the four months since the Raptors made him the No. 33 pick in the NBA Draft. At Summer League, for example, it seemed like the 7-foot-1 center had barely any post-game and almost no offensive touch. He shot just 36.6% from the field and missed plenty of point-blank finishes. Two months later, Koloko looked far more comfortable when the preseason rolled around, nailing 68.4% of his shots including a handful of tough buckets in the paint.

Toronto could certainly use someone like Koloko this season and, as Nurse said, there will be rotation minutes at some point for the supersized center. At the same time though, the Raptors don't want to lose sight of his development. If that means time on the 905 bus with G League and NBA games back to back throughout the year, so be it.

Further Reading

O.G. Anunoby makes his case for a bigger role in preseason victory over Celtics

Raptors discuss expectations for Scottie Barnes ahead of anticipated sophomore season

Justin Champagnie may not be at 100% but he's ready to prove he belongs with the Raptors

USATSI_18097688_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign Saben Lee to Exhibit 10 Contract Ahead of 905 Season

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18669567_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign David Johnson, Reggie Perry, and Others to Exhibit 10 Deals

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19233303_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Finalize Roster, Keep Justin Champagnie & Waive 3 Others

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19231861_168390270_lowres
News

O.G. Anunoby Makes his Case for a Bigger Role in Preseason Victory Over Celtics

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19207448_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19182586_168390270_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon Reveals He Chose Celtics Trade Over Deal with Raptors

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19182148_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors-Celtics to Tip at 7:30: Where to Watch & Game Preview for Friday

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19121447_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Says Juancho Hernangomez Will Fixture Into the Rotation this Season

By Aaron Rose