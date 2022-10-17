Raptors Want Christian Koloko to get Extended Reps Between G League & NBA Rotation

For all the excitement surrounding Christian Koloko this preseason, the Toronto Raptors are still focused on ensuring the future is as bright as possible for their 2022 second-round pick.

This season, that's going to mean Koloko will spend plenty of time in the G League with the Raptors 905, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Sunday. It won't be a demotion to the minor leagues, but rather an opportunity to get playing time and reps for a 22-year-old still growing his game.

"I would imagine we’ll see him down there (with the 905)," Nurse said. "First of all, he’s going to play for us as well, there’s no doubt about it, but I also just think it’s valuable for him to see what 40 minutes versus 15 looks like and things like that. More reps, get him in late-game situations, a lot he can learn down there."

Koloko has already come a long way in the four months since the Raptors made him the No. 33 pick in the NBA Draft. At Summer League, for example, it seemed like the 7-foot-1 center had barely any post-game and almost no offensive touch. He shot just 36.6% from the field and missed plenty of point-blank finishes. Two months later, Koloko looked far more comfortable when the preseason rolled around, nailing 68.4% of his shots including a handful of tough buckets in the paint.

Toronto could certainly use someone like Koloko this season and, as Nurse said, there will be rotation minutes at some point for the supersized center. At the same time though, the Raptors don't want to lose sight of his development. If that means time on the 905 bus with G League and NBA games back to back throughout the year, so be it.

