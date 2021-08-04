Sports Illustrated home
Report: Raptors Sign Khem Birch to a 'Long-Term' Contract

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to terms with Canadian Khem Birch on a long-term deal
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly keeping Khem Birch around for the next little while.

After a strong showing to end the 2020-21 season, the 28-year-old center has reportedly agreed to a long-term deal to keep Birch in Toronto, per RDS's Peter Yannopoulos.

It's unclear what exactly a long-term contract means for Birch, but the expectation is it'll either be a two or three year deal paying the Canadian slightly less than the midlevel exception.

Birch played in 19 games with the Raptors last season after being waived by the Orlando Magic in April. He immediately blossomed in Toronto, going from a 5.3 points per game role player to an 11.9 points per game starting center with the Raptors. He made a big difference for Toronto as a versatile defender who could defend in the paint and grab rebounds, something the Raptors struggled with before his signing.

Toronto still has to finalize the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade and figure out where Goran Dragic is playing. Once that is sorted out, the Birch signing should be announced and then finalized when teams can officially make deals on Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET.

