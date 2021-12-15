Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Report: Scotiabank Arena Capacity Will be Cut to 50%
    The Toronto Raptors will be forced to restrict Scotiabank Arena's capacity following the Ontario government's new COVID-19 restrictions
    John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ontario Government is reportedly ready to reimpose capacity restrictions on sporting events in Toronto.

    As hinted at in Tuesday's Ontario COVID-19 briefing, the government will be moving forward with a 50% capacity restriction on sporting events, according to Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun.

    Though details of the plan have yet to be announced, the updated restrictions are expected to be released by the end of the week.

    Both the Raptors and the Leafs had been playing at 100% capacity since the start of the NBA's regular season back in October. The Raptors had been drawing over 19,000 fans, all of whom were required to be fully vaccinated if eligible for the vaccine. While mask wearing was required whenever fans were not actively eating or drinking, those restrictions were not followed very closely.

    Toronto has already had multiple cases tracked to Scotiabank Arena including 19 people who tested positive following the Raptors' December 5 game against the Washington Wizards. People in Suites 243 and 244 were required to get tested for the virus.

    The Raptors' next home game is scheduled for Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. Their previously scheduled home game on Thursday was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Chicago Bulls organization.

