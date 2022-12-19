O.G. Anunoby Returns, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Out for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will have O.G. Anunoby back Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers while Gary Trent Jr. remains out

The Toronto Raptors are getting some good news Monday night.

O.G. Anunoby will make his return from a four-game absence and start against the Philadelphia 76ers. He'll help buoy a defense that has ranked last in the NBA in defensive rating since he suffered the left hip injury on November 9.

The 25-year-old forward had been also dealing with a hand injury that had been impacting his shooting this season. His three-point percentage had dropped to a career-worst 33.1% despite a career-best season in scoring and playmaking. He'd also been battling with an unknown sickness, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Sunday.

Gary Trent Jr., though, remains out with thigh tightness. He's been battling through thigh tightness since it flared up during pre-game workouts on Friday. He's missed two straight games now and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return. Nurse said Sunday the team was still trying to figure out what was wrong with Trent's thighs.

The 76ers will be without Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey.

