Former Raptor Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Snaps Back at Chris Broussard in Defense of Toronto

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson defends Toronto after strange comments from Chris Broussard

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's Toronto Raptors days may be well in the rearview mirror, but there's a reason he's still a Raptors fan favorite.

The former Raptors forward took to Twitter on Thursday morning to defend Toronto after FS1's Chris Broussard suggested Kevin Durant wouldn't want to play for the Raptors because, in his words, the way it feels to be a Black person in Toronto.

When asked if Toronto was a good landing spot for Durant, Broussard said:

Hollis-Jefferson Tweeted: "Yeaaaa this a stretch… Canadians love you like you grew up there… he’s tripping"

The 6-foot-6 forward spent one season in Toronto, playing for the 2019-20 Raptors before signing with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020.

Despite his brief tenure in Toronto, Hollis-Jefferson has remained a favorite in the city as a hardworking and versatile big man who averaged 7 points and 4.7 rebounds during his lone season with the Raptors.

