Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie, and David Johnson will be back in Las Vegas at Summer League with the Toronto Raptors this summer, the Raptors announced Monday.

The team, led by Raptors assistant coach Trevor Gleeson, will also feature Armoni Brooks, Christian Koloko, Toronto's 2022 second-round pick, undrafted free agent Ron Harper Jr., and former Raptors forward D.J. Wilson who signed a trio of 10-day contracts with the club last season. Absent from the list is Malachi Flynn, a two-time Summer League attendee who will not participate this season.

Alex Barcello, Jeff Dowtin, Ryan Hawkins, Abu Kigab, Trey Porter, Jaylen Sims, Christian Vital, and former Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs will fill out the roster for the Raptors.

Summer League is set to start Tuesday, July 7, in Las Vegas, with the Raptors opening their schedule on July 9 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Toronto currently has one two-way spot open on the roster that will be filled before the season. Otherwise, the roster is nearly filled with one or two roster spots still up for grabs depending on whether or not the organization decides to keep Svi Mykhailiuk around on a minimum deal for next year.

