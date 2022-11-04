Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet, Khem Birch Ruled Out for Raptors

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet and Khem Birch for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet for a little bit longer.

The 28-year-old point guard will miss Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to lower back stiffness. It's the third straight game VanVleet has missed since suffering the injury a week ago against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Khem Birch has also been ruled out due to right knee soreness. It's the second time this season he's missed time due to the injury.

Without VanVleet, Toronto will once again start Christian Koloko and let Scottie Barnes handle the point guard spot against Luka Doncic and company. Barnes has performed more than adequately over the past two games, though Friday should provide a tougher opponent for him.

Dallas will be without Davis Bertans and Frank Ntilikina. The Mavericks will also replace JaVale McGee in the starting lineup with Canadian Dwight Powell, Jason Kidd said pre-game.

