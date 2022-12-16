Gary Trent Jr. Ruled Out, Malachi Flynn Expected to See Increased Role

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets while Malachi Flynn should see a bigger role

The Toronto Raptors just can't catch a break.

Gary Trent Jr. has now been ruled out with a left quad injury, the team announced Friday. That means O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr., and Trent will now be sidelined against the Brooklyn Nets.

Both Dalano Banton and Malachi Flynn are expected to see increased playing time with Trent sidelined, Raptors coach Nick Nurse hinted at prior to the game.

"We haven’t given Malachi a chance here for a few games," he said. "I’ve been kinda disappointed, to be honest, that we haven’t thrown him in there a little bit."

Expect Juancho Hernangomez to step into the starting lineup alongside Thad Young or Christian Koloko.

The Nets will be without Patty Mills who is out with a non-COVID illness. Seth Curry remains a game-time decision right hamstring injury.

