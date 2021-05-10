Raptors Rule Out Lowry, VanVleet, Anunoby, & Siakam vs. Clippers

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night

Things are going to look pretty, pretty bleak for the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

The team has announced that OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Rodney Hood, and Paul Watson Jr. will all miss Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The good news, however, is Chris Boucher appears to be trending in the right direction and is listed as questionable with a left knee injury.

Lowry will be the lone Raptors' star officially resting on Tuesday. Toronto has opted to take a look at some of its younger players down the stretch and has given the 35-year-old guard time off to give some younger players more playing time.

Anunoby, VanVleet, and Watson continue to be out with their respective lingering injuries. Anunoby's season has been marred by a left calf injury while VanVleet continues to battle a left hip injury. Siakam and Hood are the newest player on Toronto's injury report. Hood will likely be done for the season after fracturing his left hand in Saturday night's game. Siakam's future is a little bit less clear. He suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday and was planning to undergo some further testing on Monday afternoon.

“I think it’s day-to-day. I think we might get some images of it today. For now, I’m OK and we just see what happens" Siakam said Monday.

The Raptors can be eliminated from play-in contention Monday night if the Indiana Pacers knock off the Cleveland Cavaliers. If Cleveland pulls off the upset though, Toronto's season will likely come to an end on Tuesday against the Clippers.

Further Reading

Report: Knicks among teams interested in Kyle Lowry this summer

Report: Raptors scouting Australian lottery pick Josh Giddey

It's a shame Kyle Lowry isn't making a difference on a playoff team