Raptors Have Seen Tougher Nick Nurse This Year as Team Combats Early Season 'Looseness'

Fred VanVleet could see the problems coming.

There was a concerning aura surrounding the Toronto Raptors back in training camp. The Raptors had exceeded expectations in 2021-22 but there was something off coming into this season. Even with virtually the same group returning, Fred VanVleet was worried.

“Everybody couldn’t figure out why I was running around like a madman in training camp, cussing everybody out,” VanVleet told reporters Sunday after practice. “I just saw some looseness there.”

He was right.

Through 36 games, Toronto has disappointed this season. Yes, injuries have exacerbated the issues, but it's the team's effort level that's been the biggest problem. There have been no-show games far too often this year and it's created a growing frustration from the coaching staff and veteran players alike.

"I got plenty (of bullets) this year," Raptors coach Nick Nurse joked with reporters. "I’ve got some saved up from years past. They don’t expire."

He's used those bullets to ream out the team repeatedly this season. Friday's pre-game film session to go over the countless mistakes in Toronto's blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies was just the latest example of how Nurse is coaching a little tougher this season. And while it may be a little uncomfortable for certain players, it's necessary.

“What would you rather have? Somebody rubbing your shoulders and telling you everything’s going to be OK? No,” VanVleet said. “We’ve got a standard around here that we try to play to, and it’s not even results based. It’s based on performances, and the last couple of performances where we just don’t show up to play, that’s unacceptable.

“It looks bad on us as players, it looks bad on coach obviously, and it’s just not what we’re about around here. I’m rocking with coach. Whatever he wants to do, I’m standing behind him.”

It's still early in the NBA calendar but the urgency has been ramped up for Toronto. The trade deadline is just over a month away and this group is well aware of where they stand, 16-20, and on the outside of the play-in picture looking in. Even this early in the season, games are becoming "must-win," as Gary Trent Jr. put it last week.

Improving health should help right the ship. Both VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa practiced in full Sunday and appear to be nearing a return Monday against the Indiana Pacers. Otto Porter Jr. shouldn't be too far behind them, a couple of weeks or so before he's expected back from his dislocated toe injury. At the same time though, health can be a fickle thing in the NBA, and counting on it tends to be a fool's errand.

In the end, the only thing that really matters is effort. For all the talk about health, rotations, and schemes, Nurse acknowledged none of it makes a difference if this team isn't trying. If the Raptors can fix that, things will change.

"It's time for us to show [what] we're about," VanVleet said. "I just don't think what we've shown this year is who we truly are at our best and we just haven't been our best."

