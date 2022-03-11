Scotiabank Arena to No Longer Require Mask Use As of March 21

Scotiabank Arena's final COVID-19 restrictions will be coming to an end.

The arena will no longer require mask usage at Toronto Raptors games or any other arena event beginning on March 21, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment announced Friday.

The decision comes in conjunction with the Ontario provincial government's decision to end mask mandates on March 21 as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased.

While mask usage is still "strongly recommended," MLSE says, it will become voluntary when the Raptors return home on March 24 to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With mask mandates coming to an end, the vaccine requirements lifted, and no capacity restrictions at the arena, things should be back to normal for Toronto's final eight regular season games this season. That should mean a big celebration for the Raptors on April 3 when Kyle Lowry makes his long-awaited return to the city. Miami played in Toronto earlier in the year, but the former Raptors legend was away from the team for personal reasons.

Despite the easing of restrictions, unvaccinated players continue to be prohibited from entering the country due to federal international travel rules. Any unvaccinated player including Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will therefore be unable to play against the Raptors in Toronto.

