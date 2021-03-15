Scotiabank Arena Receives WELL Safety Rating as Road to Returning Fans Continues

The Toronto Raptors and MLSE are continuing down the road to eventually bringing fans back into Scotiabank Arena as the venue receives a WELL Safety Rating

Scotiabank Arena appears to be well on its way to an exciting future with fans in seats.

The Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Toronto Rock's home stadium has become Canada's first arena to a WELL Health-Safety rating through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), MLSE announced Monday. The rating is a major step forward toward a future in which fans are once again admitted into the arena.

“By achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Scotiabank Arena, MLSE has taken necessary steps to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders,” said IWBI Chief Commercial Officer Jessica Cooper. “From cleaning and sanitization to emergency preparedness and air and water quality management, Scotiabank Arena has implemented and validated operational interventions backed by scientific evidence to help lead the way towards a healthy and resilient recovery.”

In order to meet the requirements, the arena had to meet specific health requirements. While an exact timeline for the return of fans is yet to be determined, MLSE has begun overhauling its systems to prepare for fans eventual return.

"Venue enhancements and use of technology, including the use of mobile ticketing, to ensure the safest and most convenient experience possible for all who attend events at its venues," MLSE wrote in a press release. "All tickets to Scotiabank Arena events moving forward will be delivered digitally with mobile-only ticketing. Tickets can be managed through the official Scotiabank Arena Mobile App."

Any return for the Raptors to Toronto will still have to be determined by the federal, provincial, and municipal governments, but when the Raptors do return it's quite possible at least some fans will be allowed back into games.

Further Reading

Norman Powell has thrived as Toronto's top offensive option over the last three games

Raptors expecting to have some players out of COVID-19 protocols by Wednesday

The Miami Heat have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Kyle Lowry